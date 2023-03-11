Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 52,500 shares, a decrease of 31.2% from the February 13th total of 76,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBO – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FITBO traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.53. 35,598 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,825. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.49. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $18.51 and a 52-week high of $25.91.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 29th were issued a $0.3094 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 28th.

Fifth Third is a bank that's as long on innovation as it is on history. Since 1858, we've been helping individuals, families, businesses and communities grow through smart financial services that improve lives. Our list of firsts is extensive, and it's one that continues to expand as we explore the intersection of tech-driven innovation, dedicated people, and focused community impact.

