Fidelity Sustainable U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FSST) Trading Down 1.9%

Fidelity Sustainable U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FSST – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.97 and last traded at $18.97. Approximately 1,472 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 1,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.33.

Fidelity Sustainable U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $7.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity Sustainable U.S. Equity ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fidelity Sustainable U.S. Equity ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Sustainable U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FSST – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 4.45% of Fidelity Sustainable U.S. Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Fidelity Sustainable U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Sustainable U.S. Equity ETF (FSST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund with exposure to US companies that deliver tangible ESG impact through core business operations. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model.

