Fidelity Sustainable U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FSST) Shares Down 1.9%

Fidelity Sustainable U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FSST – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.97 and last traded at $18.97. Approximately 1,472 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 1,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.33.

Fidelity Sustainable U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.24 and a 200 day moving average of $18.50.

Get Fidelity Sustainable U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Fidelity Sustainable U.S. Equity ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fidelity Sustainable U.S. Equity ETF stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Sustainable U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FSST – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 2.52% of Fidelity Sustainable U.S. Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About Fidelity Sustainable U.S. Equity ETF

The Fidelity Sustainable U.S. Equity ETF (FSST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund with exposure to US companies that deliver tangible ESG impact through core business operations. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Sustainable U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Sustainable U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.