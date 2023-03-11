FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) CFO Sells $99,222.40 in Stock

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) CFO Juan Graham sold 4,912 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total transaction of $99,222.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,868 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,471,933.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

  • On Wednesday, March 8th, Juan Graham sold 2,749 shares of FibroGen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $58,168.84.
  • On Monday, December 12th, Juan Graham sold 1,407 shares of FibroGen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $20,401.50.

Shares of FGEN traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,610,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,544. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 0.85. FibroGen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.81 and a 1-year high of $25.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.99.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $34.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $23.95 million. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 208.66% and a negative return on equity of 338.94%. FibroGen's revenue was up 108.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.45) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FibroGen, Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of FibroGen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of FibroGen from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America raised shares of FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of FibroGen from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in FibroGen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FibroGen by 369.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of FibroGen by 45.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

