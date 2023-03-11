FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) CEO Enrique A. Conterno Sells 24,672 Shares of Stock

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) CEO Enrique A. Conterno sold 24,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $522,059.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 356,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,535,308.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

FibroGen Stock Performance

Shares of FGEN stock opened at $20.12 on Friday. FibroGen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.81 and a 1 year high of $25.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.66 and its 200-day moving average is $16.99.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $34.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.95 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 338.94% and a negative net margin of 208.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.45) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that FibroGen, Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FibroGen

FGEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. William Blair upgraded FibroGen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Cowen raised their target price on FibroGen from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Raymond James upgraded FibroGen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FibroGen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.40.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of FibroGen by 45.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FibroGen by 369.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in FibroGen during the second quarter valued at $39,000. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

