FBD Holdings plc (LON:FBH) to Issue Dividend of €1.00

FBD Holdings plc (LON:FBH – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, March 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of €1.00 ($1.06) per share on Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
FBD Price Performance
Shares of FBD stock opened at GBX 13.53 ($0.16) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.49, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.47. FBD has a 52-week low of GBX 9 ($0.11) and a 52-week high of GBX 14 ($0.17). The stock has a market capitalization of £4.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 12.03 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 10.94.
