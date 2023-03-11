FBD Holdings plc (LON:FBH) to Issue Dividend of €1.00

FBD Holdings plc (LON:FBH – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, March 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of €1.00 ($1.06) per share on Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of FBD stock opened at GBX 13.53 ($0.16) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.49, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.47. FBD has a 52-week low of GBX 9 ($0.11) and a 52-week high of GBX 14 ($0.17). The stock has a market capitalization of £4.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 12.03 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 10.94.

FBD Holdings plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting of general insurance to farmers, private individuals, and business owners in Ireland. The company operates in two segments, Underwriting and Financial Services. It offers car, home, travel, life and pension, business, and farm insurance products, as well as insurance related to motor, fire, liability, and other damage to property.

