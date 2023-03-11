Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE) Stock Position Trimmed by Maso Capital Partners Ltd

Maso Capital Partners Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,093,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156,579 shares during the quarter. Maso Capital Partners Ltd owned about 0.33% of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric worth $696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric by 688.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 50,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 44,276 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000.

Shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $0.47. The stock had a trading volume of 46,555,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,670,396. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $7.85.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Gardena, California.

