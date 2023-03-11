Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 598,284 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,167 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $246,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FICO. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 195.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fair Isaac Price Performance

FICO stock opened at $695.76 on Friday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $340.48 and a 52-week high of $711.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $657.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $557.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.54 and a beta of 1.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at Fair Isaac

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FICO. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $709.00 to $807.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $697.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $780.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $575.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $727.43.

In related news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.25, for a total transaction of $402,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,295,382.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.80, for a total transaction of $210,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,464,786.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.25, for a total transaction of $402,720.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,295,382.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,882 shares of company stock valued at $13,676,824. Corporate insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

