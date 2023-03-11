Extendicare (TSE:EXE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $6.41

Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$6.41 and last traded at C$6.42, with a volume of 145037 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$6.47.

EXE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Extendicare from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Extendicare from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th.

The stock has a market cap of C$541.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.80 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 381.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.61 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.77.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.51%. Extendicare’s payout ratio is presently -960.00%.

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

