Evercore ISI Trims CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Target Price to $190.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Evercore ISI from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $235.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $172.78.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $119.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $92.25 and a fifty-two week high of $242.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.06 billion, a PE ratio of -151.54 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.71.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin purchased 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $96.19 per share, with a total value of $3,366,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 100,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,659,303.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 51,010 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.36, for a total value of $5,476,433.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 930,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,862,407.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin acquired 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $96.19 per share, with a total value of $3,366,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,659,303.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 109,252 shares of company stock valued at $11,807,218 over the last three months. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 100.0% in the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

