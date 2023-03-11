Euler Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $59.68 Million (EUL)

Euler (EUL) traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 11th. One Euler token can currently be bought for about $6.01 or 0.00029804 BTC on popular exchanges. Euler has a market capitalization of $59.68 million and approximately $9.95 million worth of Euler was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Euler has traded 22.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000334 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $86.76 or 0.00429973 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,864.57 or 0.29063375 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Euler Profile

Euler launched on August 25th, 2021. Euler’s total supply is 27,182,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,931,059 tokens. Euler’s official website is www.euler.finance. The official message board for Euler is blog.euler.finance. Euler’s official Twitter account is @eulerfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Euler Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Euler is a non-custodial permissionless lending protocol on Ethereum that helps users to earn interest on their crypto assets or hedge against volatile markets without the need for a trusted third party. EUL is an ERC20 token that acts as the native governance token of the Euler Protocol.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Euler directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Euler should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Euler using one of the exchanges listed above.

