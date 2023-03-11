Ethos Media Network (OTCMKTS:EOMN) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.42

Ethos Media Network, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EOMN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.42 and traded as high as $5.34. Ethos Media Network shares last traded at $5.09, with a volume of 18,748 shares trading hands.

Ethos Media Network Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.00.

About Ethos Media Network

Reliance Global Group, Inc is a diversified company, which engages in the business of insurance market and other relates sectors. It focuses on acquisition strategy, wholesale, and retail insurance agencies. The company was founded on August 2, 2013 and is headquartered in Lakewood, NJ.

