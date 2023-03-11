Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (EPRT) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 30th

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.275 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

Essential Properties Realty Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 113.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Essential Properties Realty Trust to earn $1.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.7%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $24.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $18.88 and a twelve month high of $26.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 49.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares in the last quarter. 97.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPRT has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.25 to $26.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.39.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister and Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

