Essential Energy Services (TSE:ESN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.38

Essential Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:ESN – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.38 and traded as high as C$0.39. Essential Energy Services shares last traded at C$0.38, with a volume of 98,500 shares changing hands.

Essential Energy Services Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$48.71 million, a PE ratio of -12.50, a P/E/G ratio of -26.66 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.39 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.38.

Essential Energy Services Company Profile

Essential Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies. The company operates in two segments, Essential Coil Well Service (ECWS) and Tryton Tool Services (Tryton). The ECWS segment offers completion, production, and workover services with its fleet of coil tubing rigs, and fluid and nitrogen pumpers, as well as ancillary equipment.

