ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) Given New $2.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on GWH. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on shares of ESS Tech from $4.50 to $1.80 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of ESS Tech from $7.00 to $4.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reduced their price target on shares of ESS Tech from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ESS Tech has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $4.34.

NYSE GWH opened at $1.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.12. ESS Tech has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $6.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.74 million, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.95.

ESS Tech ( NYSE:GWH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that ESS Tech will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael R. Niggli purchased 19,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.56 per share, for a total transaction of $48,896.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 578,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,781.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ESS Tech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of ESS Tech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ESS Tech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ESS Tech during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of ESS Tech during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 40.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

