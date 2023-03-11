Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN) Short Interest Update

Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 972,400 shares, a decrease of 33.9% from the February 13th total of 1,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 275,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Ermenegildo Zegna

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna by 83.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 12,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,530 shares during the last quarter. 45.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ermenegildo Zegna alerts:

Ermenegildo Zegna Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ZGN traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $12.74. 194,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,609. Ermenegildo Zegna has a fifty-two week low of $9.12 and a fifty-two week high of $13.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

About Ermenegildo Zegna

Ermenegildo Zegna N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes luxury menswear, footwear, leather goods, and other accessories under the Zegna and the Thom Browne brands. It provides luxury leisurewear for men; formal suits, tuxedos, shirts, blazers, formal overcoats, and accessories; leather accessories comprising shoes, bags, belts, and small leather accessories; and fragrances.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ermenegildo Zegna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ermenegildo Zegna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.