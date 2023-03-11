ERC20 Achieves Market Cap of $10.66 Million (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. ERC20 has a total market cap of $10.66 million and approximately $265.09 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ERC20 token can currently be bought for $0.0094 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ERC20 has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00010978 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00034505 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00035352 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00022274 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004681 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001518 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000158 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.46 or 0.00225817 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000134 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,573.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

ERC20 Profile

ERC20 is a token. It was first traded on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ERC20

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.00969147 USD and is up 1.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $100.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

