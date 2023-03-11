Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Park Lawn Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:PLC)

Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cormark cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for Park Lawn in a report released on Monday, March 6th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee now anticipates that the company will earn $1.36 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.51. The consensus estimate for Park Lawn’s current full-year earnings is $1.49 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Park Lawn’s FY2024 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$32.00 to C$33.50 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$44.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$32.00 to C$32.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Park Lawn Stock Performance

Park Lawn Announces Dividend

Shares of PLC opened at C$27.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$949.98 million, a P/E ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$27.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$25.84. Park Lawn has a 12 month low of C$20.64 and a 12 month high of C$35.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.114 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Park Lawn’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Linda Gilbert sold 2,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.94, for a total value of C$66,329.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$535,945.08. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Park Lawn

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, after life celebration, cemetery, and cremation services.

