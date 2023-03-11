Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) EVP Jonathan Lin Sells 689 Shares

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) EVP Jonathan Lin sold 689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.02, for a total value of $475,423.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,984,014.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Jonathan Lin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 2nd, Jonathan Lin sold 243 shares of Equinix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.43, for a total transaction of $163,157.49.

On Wednesday, January 18th, Jonathan Lin sold 233 shares of Equinix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $715.12, for a total transaction of $166,622.96.

Equinix Price Performance

EQIX stock opened at $665.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $708.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $652.17. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $494.89 and a 12-month high of $776.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $61.76 billion, a PE ratio of 86.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.61.

Equinix Increases Dividend

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.90 by ($4.51). Equinix had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a $3.41 dividend. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.10. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 177.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EQIX shares. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $886.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Equinix from $668.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Equinix from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $800.00 to $820.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $779.28.

Institutional Trading of Equinix

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equinix in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

