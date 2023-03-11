Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) CEO Sells $1,967,678.16 in Stock

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 2,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $688.24, for a total value of $1,967,678.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,081 shares in the company, valued at $10,379,347.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Equinix Stock Performance

EQIX stock opened at $665.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $708.05 and its 200-day moving average is $652.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $61.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.61. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $494.89 and a twelve month high of $776.35.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.90 by ($4.51). The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.22 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.59 EPS for the current year.

Equinix Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $3.41 per share. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.10. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 177.60%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EQIX. Citigroup boosted their price target on Equinix from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Equinix from $762.00 to $753.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Equinix from $800.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $779.28.

Institutional Trading of Equinix

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strong Tower Advisory Services raised its stake in Equinix by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Equinix by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Equinix by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Equinix by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Equinix by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

