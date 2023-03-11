EQT (NYSE:EQT) Given New $48.00 Price Target at Mizuho

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $62.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on EQT. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of EQT from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of EQT from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of EQT from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of EQT from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of EQT from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $52.59.

Shares of NYSE EQT opened at $30.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.74. EQT has a 1 year low of $24.30 and a 1 year high of $51.97. The company has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that EQT will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.60%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in EQT by 27.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 852,384 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,735,000 after acquiring an additional 181,453 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $587,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,876,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of EQT by 210.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,606,671 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,270,000 after buying an additional 1,089,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,360 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company, which engages in the supply, transmission, and distribution of natural gas. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

