Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Short Interest Update

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 214.3% from the February 13th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Epiroc AB (publ) Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of EPOKY stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.66. 47,067 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,382. Epiroc AB has a 1-year low of $12.96 and a 1-year high of $23.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 1.71.

Get Epiroc AB (publ) alerts:

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). Epiroc AB (publ) had a return on equity of 29.02% and a net margin of 17.65%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Epiroc AB will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Epiroc AB (publ)

A number of research firms have issued reports on EPOKY. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from SEK 190 to SEK 192 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. HSBC lowered shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. DNB Markets lowered shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Danske lowered shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.86.

(Get Rating)

Epiroc AB engages in the development and production of drill rigs, rock excavation and construction equipment. It operates through the Equipment and Service; and Tools and Attachments segments. The Equipment and Service segment provides equipment for mining and rock excavation, exploration and infrastructure.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Epiroc AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epiroc AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.