EPG Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 251 shares during the quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,878,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,392,707,000 after purchasing an additional 138,980 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,266,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,889,403,000 after buying an additional 2,076,636 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 370.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,943,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $722,212,000 after buying an additional 3,893,057 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,547,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $633,683,000 after purchasing an additional 15,624 shares during the period. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,455,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $650,839,000 after purchasing an additional 726,381 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.09, for a total transaction of $965,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,270. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.09, for a total value of $965,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $579,270. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total transaction of $1,896,302.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,516 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,786.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,240 shares of company stock worth $5,676,713 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $177.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.68.

NASDAQ ADI opened at $181.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.14. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.48 and a 1 year high of $196.41.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a $0.86 dividend. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.89%.

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

