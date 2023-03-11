EPG Wealth Management LLC Has $398,000 Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 37.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COF. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.0% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.4% during the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 7,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.5% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 21,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,021,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.8% during the third quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on COF shares. TheStreet raised Capital One Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America cut Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Stephens cut Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays cut Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $160.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.12.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

COF opened at $98.19 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $86.98 and a 12-month high of $144.73. The stock has a market cap of $37.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.15 and a 200-day moving average of $102.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by ($0.99). The business had revenue of $9.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.48%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.