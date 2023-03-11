EPG Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total value of $59,573.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,562.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $2,818,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,780,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total value of $59,573.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,562.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of MCK stock opened at $336.20 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $278.77 and a 1 year high of $401.78. The stock has a market cap of $46.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $366.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $367.28.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by $0.54. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 216.12% and a net margin of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $70.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 25.93 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on McKesson from $345.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $416.30.

About McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

