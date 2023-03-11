EPG Wealth Management LLC Buys 561 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 45.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 5,850.0% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 157.7% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 31.9% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Knott David M Jr acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DHR. StockNews.com lowered shares of Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $315.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $277.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.29.

Insider Activity at Danaher

Danaher Trading Down 1.6 %

In other Danaher news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total transaction of $2,222,510.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,282.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $239.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $260.12 and its 200-day moving average is $263.77. The stock has a market cap of $174.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $233.71 and a twelve month high of $303.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 10.36%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

