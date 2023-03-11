EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target Cut to $171.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $174.00 to $171.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the energy exploration company’s stock.

EOG has been the subject of several other research reports. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $162.00 to $172.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $155.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $152.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $154.18.

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $112.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $125.55 and a 200 day moving average of $127.70. EOG Resources has a fifty-two week low of $92.16 and a fifty-two week high of $150.88.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.01). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 30.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.98%.

In related news, Director Michael T. Kerr bought 20,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $130.49 per share, with a total value of $2,609,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,183,300. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EOG. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 16.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,031 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 237.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 23.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 662 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

