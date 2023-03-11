Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 86,700 shares, an increase of 181.5% from the February 13th total of 30,800 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 219,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENTX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Entera Bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Entera Bio by 555.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 118,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Entera Bio by 358.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 35,968 shares in the last quarter. 20.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entera Bio Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of ENTX stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.15. 180,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,881. Entera Bio has a 52-week low of $0.47 and a 52-week high of $3.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.92.

About Entera Bio

Entera Bio Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics. It s pipeline include PTH, GLP-E, and hGh, The company was founded on September 30, 2009 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

