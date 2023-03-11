Enservco Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Enservco Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 472,600 shares, a growth of 272.7% from the February 13th total of 126,800 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 194,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Enservco Trading Down 9.0 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,598. Enservco has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $4.30. The company has a market cap of $6.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enservco had a negative net margin of 21.20% and a negative return on equity of 58.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Enservco

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENSV. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Enservco in the first quarter worth $257,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Enservco by 118.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 181,709 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 98,620 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Enservco during the first quarter worth $51,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Enservco during the first quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Enservco during the first quarter worth $46,000. 9.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enservco Corp. engages in the provision of services to the domestic onshore oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the Production Services and the Completion and Other Services segments. The Production Services segment includes hot oiling services, acidizing, and pressure testing. The Completion and Other Services segment focuses on frac water heating and other services.

