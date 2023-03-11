Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT) Now Covered by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on Enlight Renewable Energy in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.75.

Enlight Renewable Energy stock opened at $17.04 on Tuesday. Enlight Renewable Energy has a 1-year low of $15.38 and a 1-year high of $29.70.

Enlight Renewable Energy provides renewable energy platform which develops, finances, constructs, owns and operates utility-sale renewable energy projects. Enlight Renewable Energy is based in TEL AVIV, Israel.

