Endurance Gold (CVE:EDG) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Endurance Gold Co. (CVE:EDG – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26. 11,239 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 70,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

Endurance Gold Trading Down 1.9 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$37.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 2.02.

About Endurance Gold

Endurance Gold Corporation explores for and develops mineral properties in North America. The company explores for gold, niobium, nickel, and rare earth metals. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

