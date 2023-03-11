Empiric Student Property (LON:ESP) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $87.73

Empiric Student Property plc (LON:ESP – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 87.73 ($1.05) and traded as low as GBX 85.70 ($1.03). Empiric Student Property shares last traded at GBX 85.90 ($1.03), with a volume of 1,255,094 shares traded.

Empiric Student Property Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.83. The stock has a market capitalization of £509.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 563.33, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 87.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 87.60.

About Empiric Student Property

Empiric Student Property plc is a leading provider and operator of modern, predominantly direct-let, premium student accommodation located in high-demand university towns and cities across the UK. Investing in both operating and development assets, Empiric is a fully integrated operational student property business focused on premium studio-led accommodation managed through its Hello Student® operating platform, that is attractive to affluent growing student segments.

