Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 91.9% from the February 13th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Emmaus Life Sciences Stock Performance
Emmaus Life Sciences stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,214. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.39 and a 200-day moving average of $0.33. The stock has a market cap of $20.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 2.57. Emmaus Life Sciences has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $1.43.
Emmaus Life Sciences Company Profile
