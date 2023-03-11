Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 91.9% from the February 13th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Emmaus Life Sciences Stock Performance

Emmaus Life Sciences stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,214. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.39 and a 200-day moving average of $0.33. The stock has a market cap of $20.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 2.57. Emmaus Life Sciences has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $1.43.

Get Emmaus Life Sciences alerts:

Emmaus Life Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, marketing and sale of innovative treatments and therapies, including those in the rare and orphan disease categories. The company was founded on March 20, 1987 and is headquartered in Torrance, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Emmaus Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emmaus Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.