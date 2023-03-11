Emelie Tirre Sells 37,839 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Stock

Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) insider Emelie Tirre sold 37,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.03, for a total value of $3,898,552.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,390,399.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

Shares of MNST traded down $1.83 on Friday, reaching $100.17. 1,638,755 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,021,640. The firm has a market cap of $52.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.87. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $73.09 and a 12 month high of $105.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.15.

Monster Beverage’s stock is set to split before the market opens on Tuesday, March 28th. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 28th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, March 27th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MNST shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Redburn Partners upgraded Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Citigroup reduced their price target on Monster Beverage from $121.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Monster Beverage from $117.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.28.

Institutional Trading of Monster Beverage

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 63,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,618,000 after buying an additional 8,698 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 2.7% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the second quarter worth $109,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the third quarter worth $774,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 5.8% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

