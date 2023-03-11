Emblem (CVE:EMC) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.88

Emblem Corp (CVE:EMC – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.88 and traded as low as $1.84. Emblem shares last traded at $1.88, with a volume of 597,714 shares.

Emblem Stock Up 1.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.88. The firm has a market cap of $245.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.89.

About Emblem

Emblem Corp. produces, distributes, and sells medical cannabis and cannabis derivatives in Canada. The company also operates medical cannabis education centers to provide education services for making informed decisions about medical cannabis treatment options to physicians and patients. In addition, it provides various accessories.

