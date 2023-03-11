ELIS Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $26.23 Million (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. ELIS has a total market capitalization of $26.23 million and $1,958.35 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ELIS has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. One ELIS token can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000647 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00011144 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00034916 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00037090 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00022817 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004963 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001648 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000163 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.11 or 0.00222378 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000139 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,284.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

About ELIS

ELIS is a token. It launched on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.12499715 USD and is down -0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $793.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELIS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ELIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

