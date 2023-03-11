Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) Price Target Raised to C$23.00

Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank cut Element Fleet Management from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Element Fleet Management from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.

Element Fleet Management Trading Down 2.7 %

ELEEF stock opened at $13.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.46. Element Fleet Management has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $14.77.

About Element Fleet Management

Element Fleet Management Corp. engages in the provision of services and financing solutions for commercial vehicle fleets. It services the construction, food and beverage, healthcare, transportation, and utilities industries with fleet vehicles that is suited for the customers’ needs. The company was founded by J.

