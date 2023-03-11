Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ELAN. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Performance

NYSE:ELAN opened at $9.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.94. Elanco Animal Health has a twelve month low of $9.40 and a twelve month high of $27.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.80, a PEG ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 7.57% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The firm had revenue of $988.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director R David Hoover purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $111,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 155,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,725,150. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elanco Animal Health

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 8.2% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1.3% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 55,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 5.9% during the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 14,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 1.8% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health, Inc innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

