eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTRW) Trading Up 21.4%

eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTRW – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 21.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.17 and last traded at $0.16. Approximately 1,403 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 17,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.
eFFECTOR Therapeutics Price Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.15.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on eFFECTOR Therapeutics (EFTRW)
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
- How to Buy High Yielding Dividend Stocks
- Oracle Has Spoken: Shares Fall 5%
Receive News & Ratings for eFFECTOR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eFFECTOR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.