eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 33,700 shares, a decline of 72.2% from the February 13th total of 121,300 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 342,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On eFFECTOR Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Callan Capital LLC acquired a new position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EFTR has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on eFFECTOR Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities reduced their target price on eFFECTOR Therapeutics from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Stock Performance

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Company Profile

EFTR stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.44. The company had a trading volume of 591,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,916. eFFECTOR Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $5.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.53.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of selective translation regulator inhibitors for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is Tomivosertib, an oral small-molecule inhibitor of MNK that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

