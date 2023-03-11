Edgecoin Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $528.76 Million (EDGT)

Edgecoin (EDGT) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 11th. In the last week, Edgecoin has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar. One Edgecoin token can now be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00004897 BTC on exchanges. Edgecoin has a total market capitalization of $528.76 million and $27.52 million worth of Edgecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Edgecoin Profile

Edgecoin launched on November 12th, 2020. Edgecoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 525,263,000 tokens. Edgecoin’s official Twitter account is @theedgecoinbank and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Edgecoin is www.edgecoinbank.com. The Reddit community for Edgecoin is https://reddit.com/r/edgecoinbank/.

Edgecoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgecoin is an Educational Stable Coin, providing an open payment system for educational institutions. Users automatically receive Gradecoin whilst holding Edgecoin, a fluctuating coin on the DeFi market. To receive a full 34% Gradecoin, one-year minimum staking is required.”

