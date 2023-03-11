ECOMI (OMI) Price Down 10.3% This Week

ECOMI (OMI) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. One ECOMI token can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ECOMI has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar. ECOMI has a market capitalization of $227.97 million and approximately $908,265.88 worth of ECOMI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ECOMI Profile

OMI is a token. Its genesis date was October 31st, 2017. ECOMI’s total supply is 310,884,471,276 tokens and its circulating supply is 264,382,112,394 tokens. ECOMI’s official Twitter account is @ecomi_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. ECOMI’s official website is www.ecomi.com. ECOMI’s official message board is medium.com/ecomi.

ECOMI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ECOMI is a technology company based in Singapore that provides a one-stop-shop for digital collectibles through the ECOMI Collect app, which allows users to experience true ownership of premium digital collectibles. ECOMI sees digital collectibles as a new asset class that offers intellectual property owners new revenue streams in the digital landscape. The OMI token is the native asset of the ECOMI ecosystem and underpins transactions on the platform, offering holders a range of utilities within the VeVe digital collectibles platform through the OMI Utility Program. It is also used as a transactional currency in a range of NFT marketplaces and Play to Earn games such as Tengoku Senso.”

