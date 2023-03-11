Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $6,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ECL. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab by 1,406.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Ecolab by 39.8% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $717,631.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,027,423.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ECL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Ecolab from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.13.

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $158.07 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.04 and a 52 week high of $185.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $154.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.34. The company has a market cap of $44.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.38, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 7.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.50%.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

