Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) Trading Up 4.4%

Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Rating)’s share price was up 4.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.57 and last traded at $17.51. Approximately 52,190 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 342,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.77.

Separately, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Ebix from $150.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $499.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 2.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.72.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Ebix by 13.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 119,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,954,000 after purchasing an additional 13,860 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Ebix by 13.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 8,805 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Ebix by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 293,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Ebix by 10.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ebix by 9.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ebix, Inc engages in the provision of software and e-commerce services to the insurance, finance, and healthcare industries. It operates through the following product and service channels: EbixCash Exchanges, Insurance Exchanges, and Risk Compliance Solutions. The EbixCash Exchanges channel offers money transfer, payment, and ticketing and travel services.

