Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) Trading Up 4.4%

Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Rating)’s share price was up 4.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.57 and last traded at $17.51. Approximately 52,190 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 342,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.77.
Separately, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Ebix from $150.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.
The firm has a market capitalization of $499.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 2.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.72.
Ebix, Inc engages in the provision of software and e-commerce services to the insurance, finance, and healthcare industries. It operates through the following product and service channels: EbixCash Exchanges, Insurance Exchanges, and Risk Compliance Solutions. The EbixCash Exchanges channel offers money transfer, payment, and ticketing and travel services.
