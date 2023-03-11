Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Resources Management Corp CT ADV

Resources Management Corp CT ADV lessened its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Eaton were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ETN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Eaton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.00.

Insider Activity at Eaton

Eaton Price Performance

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total value of $398,280.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,291,899.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total value of $398,280.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,291,899.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 21,347 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.97, for a total value of $3,777,778.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,814,707.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 33,377 shares of company stock worth $5,864,193 over the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton stock opened at $170.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.25. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $122.50 and a 12 month high of $178.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.13.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.94%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

