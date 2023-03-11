easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.54

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.54 and traded as high as $6.09. easyJet shares last traded at $6.09, with a volume of 1,401 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ESYJY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of easyJet from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of easyJet from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of easyJet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $526.88.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.62.

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. It operates through the Airline Business and Holidays Business segments. The Airline Business segment covers the route network. The Holidays Business segment sells holiday packages. The firm’s principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing.

