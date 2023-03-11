EAC (EAC) Price Hits $0.0066 on Exchanges

EAC (EAC) traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 10th. One EAC token can now be purchased for $0.0066 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EAC has a market cap of $1.97 million and approximately $4,201.55 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, EAC has traded 24.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About EAC

EAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform. The official website for EAC is eacplatform.io.

Buying and Selling EAC

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.00708984 USD and is down -6.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $143.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EAC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

