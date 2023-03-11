Dusk Group Limited to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.08 (ASX:DSK)

Dusk Group Limited (ASX:DSK – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, March 9th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, March 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, March 12th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.82.

Dusk Group Limited operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer that focuses on home fragrance products in Australia. It offers novelty, scented, scented pillar, unscented, taper, tealight, and votive candles; candle holders, candle accessories, and wax melts; home fragrance products, including essential oils, mood reed refills, incense products, fragrant oils, room and linen sprays, pillow mist, and fragrant gel gems; and MoodMist, ultrasonic, glass, resin, ceramic, oil, mood reed, artisan reed, aromatherapy, and mini diffusers.

