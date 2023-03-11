Dusk Group Limited to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.08 (ASX:DSK)

Dusk Group Limited (ASX:DSK – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, March 9th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, March 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, March 12th.
Dusk Group Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.82.
About Dusk Group
Further Reading
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
- How to Buy High Yielding Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Dusk Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dusk Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.