Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.93

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$6.93 and traded as high as C$8.91. Dundee Precious Metals shares last traded at C$8.73, with a volume of 550,137 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DPM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, January 16th. CIBC downgraded Dundee Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

Get Dundee Precious Metals alerts:

Dundee Precious Metals Stock Up 1.2 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.95. The firm has a market cap of C$1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.38, a PEG ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 6.31 and a quick ratio of 6.61.

Dundee Precious Metals Increases Dividend

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.053 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is a boost from Dundee Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.77%.

(Get Rating)

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. Its principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.