DS Smith (LON:SMDS) Given “Buy” Rating at Citigroup

Citigroup reissued their buy rating on shares of DS Smith (LON:SMDS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. Citigroup currently has a GBX 500 ($6.01) price target on the stock.

DS Smith Stock Down 1.3 %

SMDS stock opened at GBX 322.60 ($3.88) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11. DS Smith has a 1 year low of GBX 238.10 ($2.86) and a 1 year high of GBX 369.10 ($4.44). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 345.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 308.69. The firm has a market cap of £4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 1,152.14, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.05.

Get DS Smith alerts:

Insider Activity at DS Smith

In related news, insider Adrian Marsh sold 41,124 shares of DS Smith stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 360 ($4.33), for a total value of £148,046.40 ($178,025.97). 3.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DS Smith Company Profile

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides outdoor advertising services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DS Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DS Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.